Is Nico Iamaleava's brother Madden going to UCLA? Closer look at transfer portal drama

Madden Iamaleava, the younger brother of former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, entered the transfer portal Monday, just a day after his brother committed to join the UCLA Bruins, clearing the way for his transfer to Westwood.

Madden Iamaleava threw for more than 3,600 yards, along with 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The younger Iamaleava was a 4-star prospect and had enrolled with the Arkansas Razorbacks, but after a few months in Fayetteville, he entered the transfer portal. The timing of the decision created rumors that the quarterback was thinking about joining his brother.

Could this mean that the younger Iamaleava is also leaving the SEC for Westwood?

Is Madden Iamaleava going to UCLA?

Yes, Madden Iamaleava is transferring to the UCLA Bruins, joining older brother Nico, who committed to join the Bruins just yesterday. The news was first reported by ESPN's Chris Low.

Madden, a 4-star prospect, had originally committed to the Bruins while coming out of high school, but recommitted and joined the Arkansas Razorbacks. It was a quick turnaround for the former Razorbacks quarterback, as he only joined the portal for a few hours before committing to go back to UCLA.

According to 247 Sports, Madden Iamaleava was the No. 20 quarterback coming out of high school at Long Beach Poly. The 6-3, 191-pound quarterback will now be in the same position group as his brother.

The Iamaleava transfer saga began a couple of weeks ago when Nico Iamaleava was unexpectedly absent from practice. There were several theories about his absence until it was reported that it was due to an NIL issue.

Nico entered the portal last Wednesday after disputes over NIL earnings in Tennessee. The sophomore held out of practice while looking for a new deal, but after negotiations went nowhere, both sides decided to move on, with Iamaleava eventually landing in LA.

With Madden's arrival, both siblings could compete for the same spot, although it's likely that the younger Iamaleava will wait behind Nico for a couple of seasons before eventually getting the starting job.

There is only one other quarterback in the UCLA depth chart, sophomore Luke Duncan, after Joeay Aguilar entered the transfer portal this morning.

