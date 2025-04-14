Is Nico Iamaleava to UCLA feasible? Looking at former Tennessee QB's landing spot

Nico Iamaleava to UCLA could become a reality for the 2025 season. The former Tennessee Volunteers star told the school that he wishes to enter the transfer portal after he parted ways with the program.

Iamaleava and the Volunteers were at odds over NIL compensation for the upcoming season. After both sides were unable to come to an agreement, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel confirmed that the team would move on without the talented quarterback for the 2025 season.

After finishing his first season as a starter with 2,614 passing yards, 19 scores, and five interceptions, Iamaleava is expected to be one of the hottest recruits in the transfer portal. One situation to consider is that if Nico Iamaleava to UCLA is to become a reality, the school will have to invest in the quarterback.

Still, a move for the 20-year-old to UCLA is considered one of the most likely outcomes for the former Tennessee signal-caller.

Why Nico Iamaleava to UCLA makes sense

The UCLA Bruins just spent $3 million bringing New Mexico basketball star Donovan Dent to LA (per CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter). That is a likely indicator that the program would be willing to invest to bring Nico Iamaleava to UCLA for the upcoming season.

The school did bring in former Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar through the transfer portal already. Aguilar is also expected to team up with his Mountaineers teammate Kaedin Robinson in Westwood.

A particular roadblock for a Nico Iamaleava move is, ironically, Iamaleava's brother, Madden. The younger Iamaleava decommitted from the school in December, which could create a tense negotiating environment.

However, the Bruins are still far from the most competitive programs in the Big Ten after finishing with a 5-7 record in their first year in the Conference. Adding a top quarterback could help reduce the gap. Iamaleava is considered a more talented player than Aguilar and he seems to fit Tino Sunseri's offensive system.

Sunseri helped turn Kurtis Rourke into an NFL Draft prospect, so that could also be appealing for the signal-caller, considering he has the tools for a future in the NFL.

The Bruins were also one of the worst-scoring offenses in the FBS. Their 18.4 points per game ranked 126th among 134 schools. Iamaleava could also change that in a hurry.

A move for Nico Iamaleava to UCLA would also be a chance for the quarterback to go back home. The Long Beach, California native would be closer to his environment and might feel more comfortable on the West Coast.

