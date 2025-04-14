Is Nico Iamaleava to UNC feasible? Looking at former Tennessee QB's landing spot

Could a move from Nico Iamaleava to UNC become a reality? The quarterback and the Tennessee Volunteers parted ways after they could not agree to terms for the upcoming season.
The QB informed the school that he would enter the transfer portal, which will allow him to sign with any team. After a promising first year as a starter in Tennessee, he is expected to have many suitors, including the possibility of Iamaleava to UNC.
Iamaleava is believed to have asked for a NIL deal similar to that of Carson Beck, who reportedly signed a $4 million in Miami, so whoever lands the former Tennessee quarterback will need to make a substantial investment.
Last season, Iamaleava totaled 2,614 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions while commanding the Vols to the College Football Playoff, where they lost 42-17 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Why a transfer for Nico Iamaleava to UNC makes sense
This is a chance for Bill Belichick to prove he is serious about building a strong program with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Nico Iamaleava to UNC could improve a key position for the program for years to come.
Tar Heels 2024 starter Max Johnson is coming off a serious leg injury and has struggled to stay on the field during his college career. He is joined by freshman Bryce Baker and Purdue transfer Ryan Browne in the QB room.
With North Carolina coming off a 6-7 season and a loss to the UConn Huskies in the Fenway Bowl, a quick turnaround could be in order, and adding a talented signal caller would be a solid step in that direction.
The UNC move also makes sense for Iamaleava as he would get to work with the legendary Belichick. While the QB showed promise as a freshman, there is still room to grow if he wants to make it to pro football eventually.
Being the second-winningest coach in NFL history means that Belichick knows a thing or two about developing talent. In Chapel Hill, Iamaleava would also work with a former NFL head coach as offensive coordinator in Freddie Kitchens.
Another situation that could help Nico Iamaleava at North Carolina is that playing in the ACC would be a significant step down in competition, allowing the signal caller to settle in a better situation than having to play a tougher conference schedule in some other destinations, such as Big Ten schools.
