Is the Notre Dame-USC rivalry under threat as Marcus Freeman & Co. announce the Clemson series?

By Andrés Linares
Modified May 07, 2025 19:56 GMT
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California (image credit: IMAGN)

As Notre Dame announced a new 12-year-long series against Clemson on Tuesday, fans are wondering if the school's rivalry with USC can survive that long. The series with the Tigers is supposed to replace the Fighting Irish's regular season series with the Trojans, as it starts as the other ends in 2026.

Ad
Notre Dame Fighting Irish v University of Southern California - Source: Getty
Notre Dame Fighting Irish v University of Southern California - Source: Getty

If USC's athletic director Jennifer Cohen's comments to The Athletic in February are anything to go by, fans shouldn't keep their hopes up about the historic rivalry continuing in the short term.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We're now playing in a conference where we fly back and forth across the country every other week," Cohen said.
"So we remain in conversations with Notre Dame about the series. I think we're clear to each other (that) we're going to continue to evaluate what's best, and it's my job to evaluate what's best for our student-athletes and our program."
Ad

The series has been ongoing since 1926, so its suspension for a decade would be a significant change in Notre Dame's yearly schedule. If the Clemson series is set to supersede the USC one, fans should not expect to watch the rivalry until 2038.

From USC's perspective, one has to wonder if the series is still worth it. Having moved to the Big Ten, the conference that has won the national title the last two years, it already faces some of the toughest conference rivals week in and week out.

Ad

This could be the question the program has: Why make the schedule more difficult by adding a game against Notre Dame?

Marcus Freeman speaking about the USC & Notre Dame rivalry in 2022: Throwback

If there's anyone who understood the importance of the USC-Notre Dame rivalry as soon as he arrived in South Bend, it was Marcus Freeman.

“It’s a rivalry for us and what a huge rivalry," Freeman said in November 2022, via 'SportsCenter.' "I’m still learning. I think last year, my first year here, I knew it was a rivalry. It was during the middle of the season, but now it’s the last game of the year. Me being the head coach, you really try to study up on the history. It’s a long lasting rivalry that has gone back to the 1920s and has played over 90 times. I want our plays to know about and understand the rivalry. You don’t have to turn on the film to realize it’s a great opponent we’re going to play on Saturday.”

That year was Freeman's only victory over the Trojans while in charge of Notre Dame. 2021, 2023 and 2024 all brought defeats to the Fighting Irish against their rival. The best he can hope for is to end with a 3-3 overall record against them, as the rivalry likely won't resume after the 2026 season.

About the author
Andrés Linares

Andrés Linares

Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.

Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.

His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.

Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications