Is Ohio State firing HC Ryan Day if they lose to Michigan again? Debunking the biggest myth in college football

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been successful under coach Ryan Day. However, they have failed to win a national championship. Furthermore, the Buckeyes have lost to the Michigan Wolverines in two consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999 and 2000.

While he holds a 45-6 overall record, there have been rumblings that Day could be on the hot seat. Take a look at why that is not the case below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Ryan Day face the axe with another loss to Michigan?

Ryan Day is the first Ohio State Buckeyes coach in the 21st century to lose back-to-back games to the Michigan Wolverines. Despite this, J.D. Pickell of On3 Sports' The Hard Count podcast doesn't believe he is on the hot seat, stating:

"I think, probably, the loudest [misconception] is that Ryan Day is somehow on the hot seat. Two things can be true here. One, it’s not okay to lose to Michigan if you’re the head coach at Ohio State. Never okay, never acceptable. He came on this very show and told us the exact same thing.

"The standard is the standard. Beat your rival... win the Big Ten, win the natty, that’s the standard. No ifs ands or buts about it so no, never okay to lose to Michigan."

Pickell added:

"The other thing though, that could be true and I believe that is true, Ryan Day is one of the best head coaches in college football, has a record of 45-6 and some people are murmuring, well if Ohio State doesn’t win a national title or if they lose to Michigan again, well maybe his seat heats up a little bit. Maybe Ohio State looks somewhere else.

"No, no, no, no, no, no. If you were to look somewhere else outside of Ryan Day, where would you look? Where would you look, short of Urban Meyer, who is someone that is accessible for Ohio State to hire and make their head coach?

"Ryan Day’s recruiting at a high level. Ohio State has an extremely talented roster. Just because they haven’t got it done, doesn’t mean he still isn’t a phenomenal head football coach, doesn’t mean he’s not still the right guy at Ohio State.

"They were a field goal kick away from sending Georgia home. We all saw Georgia in the national title game, like Ohio State is in a good position. It’s never okay to lose to Michigan, but Ryan Day’s seat in no way shape or form should be hot."

Check out J.D. Pickell's full comments below (starting at the 2:55 mark):

While Day has not been able to win the national championship, he has taken the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff in three of his four seasons leading the program. Furthermore, considering that this is his first head coaching job at any level, he will likely be given room to grow so long as the Buckeyes remain in title contention.

Poll : 0 votes