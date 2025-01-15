Is Ohio State vs Notre Dame game on CBS? How to stream, channel details and more

The No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Jan. 20 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The game will determine this season's champion at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Fans eager to watch the game live should note that it will not air on CBS. Instead, the championship will be broadcast live on ESPN, with play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler, analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath providing coverage.

For those unable to watch, ESPN Radio will offer live audio coverage with play-by-play commentator Sean McDonough, analyst Greg McElroy, and sideline reporters Ian Fitzsimmons and Katie George.

The radio broadcast will be available on the ESPN app, iHeartRadio and TuneIn, as well as SiriusXM Channel 80.

College Football Playoff National Championship: How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame? Live Streaming options

The College Football Playoff National Championship will air live on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET. For fans without cable, live streaming options include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo.

Date: Jan. 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV & Fubo

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How did both teams make the College Football Playoff National Championship?

Ohio State (13-2, 7-2 Big Ten) enters the final with momentum after defeating No. 5 Texas (13-3, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) 28-14 last Friday in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Texas did well in limiting Ohio State's top wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith, but quarterback Will Howard targeted wide receivers TreVeyon Henderson and Carnell Tate to help secure the win.

Howard finished the semifinals by completing 24 of 33 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown. Running back Quinshon Judkins also played a significant role, rushing nine times for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame (14-1) enters the matchup on a 13-game winning streak. On Jan. 9, they defeated No. 6 Penn State (13-3, 8-1 Big Ten) 27-24, after defensive back Christian Gray intercepted a pass, setting up a field goal by kicker Mitch Jeter for the win in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard completed 15 of 23 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown.

DraftKings has Ohio State as the -355 favorite to defeat Notre Dame on Jan. 20. Both teams have performed well defensively this season, but Ohio State's offense has been more prolific than Notre Dame's.

Players like Gray may be pivotal for Notre Dame's defense against Ohio State in their bid for the championship.

