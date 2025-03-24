Is Oklahoma playing a spring game in 2025? Looking at Brent Venables' offseason plans

The Oklahoma Sooners are currently in spring training camp to prepare for the 2025 season. Last year, the team finished with a 6-7 record and placed 13th in the Southeastern Conference standings. Coach Brent Venables aims to help the team compete for a spot in the College Football playoff.

The Sooners have decided not to host a spring game to conclude their training camp this year. On March 3, the program released a statement about a fan event that will replace the spring game on April 12.

"The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced it will debut a new fan-centric football event at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to replace OU's traditional spring game. "Crimson Combine" will be held Saturday, April 12, beginning at 1 p.m. and will provide Sooners fans with a unique opportunity to engage with players and coaches.," Oklahoma wrote.

Tickets for the event are available on their website for $10. The Sooners didn't share what activities they would do instead of a scrimmage game.

The team concluded their 2024 regular schedule on a two-game losing streak. On Dec. 27, they suffered a close 21-20 defeat to the Navy Midshipmen in the Armed Forces Bowl to finish the season.

The team has lost several key players from last season's roster, including former starting quarterback Jackson Arnold. He led the team in passing yards with 154 completed passes for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns. On Dec. 14, Arnold transferred from the Sooners to sign with the Auburn Tigers for his junior year.

Venables will evaluate his quarterback options during the spring training camp to decide who will be the new starter for the upcoming season.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback competition for the 2025 season

Michael Hawkins Jr. could be a potential option to start his sophomore year with the Sooners. He played in seven games last season as the backup for Jackson Arnold. Hawkins Jr. completed a total of 76 completed passes for 783 yards and three touchdowns.

Venables will decide if the sophomore player has progressed enough in spring training camp to be the primary quarterback for the 2025 season.

However, Hawkins Jr. is also competing for the starting role with quarterback John Mateer. The incoming experienced player transferred to Oklahoma on Dec. 18 after three seasons with the Washington State Cougars. Mateer finished last year with 224 completed passes for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Mateer will try to impress Venables and outperform Hawkins Jr. to start his junior year.

