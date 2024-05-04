Is Oregon State to Big 12 a potential move amid OSU-Pac-12 scheduling agreement in 2024?

The Oregon State Beavers are one of the intriguing programs that are currently one-half of the Pac-12 with the Washington State Cougars. However, college football insider Greg Swaim has inferred that there may be a connection between the programs and the Big 12.

This would be a significant shift in the conference realignment cycle this offseason. The Pac-12 reportedly signed a deal to air their 13 home games on The CW Network and FOX. Having the Big 12 add the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon State Beavers would be significant additions for Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark.

Not too long ago the roles were reversed and the Big 12 was asking to be swallowed up by the Pac-12. Now the opposite may be in the works.

What would Washington State and Oregon State to Big 12 mean for college football?

At the surface level, there would not be too many significant changes if Washington State and Oregon State were to join the Big 12. However, this would be a seismic shakeup for the Big 12.

One reason is that they would have the Pac-12 lineage as part of their conference. Oregon State and Washington State are the two co-owners of the Pac-12, as they are the only teams remaining in the conference.

Another thing would be the structure set in place as this could be interesting going forward. Could the Big 12 use the Pac-12 as a separate entity to control 40% of the Power Five? This would be a first, and it will help the Big 12 get some additional market share. This would also combine the brainpower of Brett Yormark and Teresa Gould, which would be a huge thing for the conferences.

With Yormark focused on expansion and with the creation of Big 12 Mexico, he almost has control of the western United States in the college football market. This definitely would have a lot of wrinkles to it, but this is an intriguing proposition.