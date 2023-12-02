Is Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson related to Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson? Exploring potential links between football stars

Terrance Ferguson made headlines on Friday as the No. 5 Oregon Ducks lost 31-34 to the No. 3 Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 championship game. The highlights had him on the top with his one-hand catch touchdown against the Huskies in a difficult hour for the Ducks.

The newfound limelight of the Ducks tight end has intrigued the fans, with one particular question taking center stage- is Terrance Ferguson related to the NFL star Jake Ferguson?

Is Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson related to the Dallas Cowboys Jake Ferguson?

Terrance Ferguson hails from Littleton, Colorado. He has found his way into the Oregon Ducks transitioning from Heritage High School in 2021. Although, it is quite a coincidence that both Terrance and Jake Ferguson play as a tight end for their respective teams.

Jake Ferguson, the Dallas Cowboys TE hails from Wisconsin and was drafted last year. Consequently, the two individuals are way apart and unrelated. The only similarity that ties them together is their playing position, a similar surname and their passion for football.

Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies Highlight

The Oregon Ducks (11-2, 2nd in Pac-12) have gone strong all season, attaining eight victories with over 20 points. However, their championship game loss was their second to the Huskies, the first being on Oct. 14.

The Oregon Ducks experienced a considerable struggle throughout the first half. The beginning of the second quarter saw quarterback Bo Nix completing a 75-yard drive for the team with his 2-yard touchdown pass.

The move ended with tight end Terrance Ferguson grabbing the ball with one hand, making a clean touchdown. It was a special moment as Ferguson managed to find a spot at the back of the end-zone with only nine seconds remaining in the first half.

The 20-3 lead by the Huskies at the moment appeared to be a setback for the Ducks. However, Bo Nix and Ferguson’s attempt gave the team some breathing room.

However, the Washington Huskies claimed the PAC-12 Championship. Michael Penix Jr. made a 12-play, 82-yard drive, with a 2-yard touchdown to Quentin Moore, finishing 27 of 39 for 319 yards on their way to victory.

The Huskies are now expected to make the College Football playoffs which will be announced on Dec. 3.