Is Pete Carroll still at USC? A look at the Las Vegas Raiders head coach’s plan for the Trojans

On Friday, Pete Carroll agreed to a three-year deal to lead the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach. Meanwhile, as per the LA Times' Ryan Kartje, Carroll will keep co-teaching his class at the University of Southern California.

Carroll has been reportedly working at USC as a part-time teacher. He conducts lectures for a leadership course titled "Game is Life." Carroll conducts his lectures with co-teacher Varun Soni, who is the Dean of Religious and Spiritual Life in USC.

According to USC Marshall's School of Business, the course aims to inspire students to excel by focusing on the mind, body and spirit in all aspects of their work and personal life.

However, the details about how he will manage both jobs when preparation for the 2025 NFL season gets underway are still unclear.

Carroll also coached the USC Trojans football team from 2001 to 2009. Across nine seasons with the program, he compiled a 97–19 record, winning four Rose Bowls. He led the Trojans to a national championship in the 2004 season and also the AP national championship in 2003.

Pete Carroll will aim to repeat Seahawks' Super Bowl success with Raiders

Former Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll - Source: Imagn

Pete Carroll will have a challenging job to turn the Raiders' fortune next season. However, he is a proven winner, having previously led the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl win in the 2013 season.

The Raiders finished the 2024 season with a dismal 4-13 record, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive year. They have just two playoff appearances since 2002.

Carroll's last coaching job in the NFL was with the Seahawks. He spent 14 seasons in Seattle before stepping down in January 2024. Carroll also coached the New York Jets for one season in 1994 and the New England Patriots from 1997 to 1999.

Carroll has a 170–120–1 regular season head coaching record in the NFL, including an 11-11 record in the postseason.

