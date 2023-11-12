Is Quinn Ewers Playing Today vs TCU? Texas QB's status explored

Texas starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Quinn Ewers has missed two games with a Grade 2 sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. The No. 7 Longhorns (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP) have survived the injury, going 2-0 in his absence and staying alive in the College Football Playoff race.

However, Ewers is expected to return to the team in tonight's Week 11 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4). Coach Steve Sarkisian announced that Quinn Ewers would be back under center.

"He's had a great week of practice," Sarkisian said. "I thought he got stronger as the week went on. I really didn't feel like there was a throw he couldn't make."

Ewers has been a dominant passer throughout the season, as he is 151-of-213 (70.9 completion percentage) for 1,915 yards with 13 passing touchdowns and three interceptions.

Can the return of Quinn Ewers bolt the Texas Longhorns into the College Football Playoff?

Quinn Ewers' return will significantly boost the Texas Longhorns' College Football Playoff hopes. The teams ahead of them are the Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks.

That means the Longhorns must climb over three teams in the next three weeks to get into the CFP top four. Texas has a great chance to walk into the Big 12 championship game as it faces the TCU Horned Frogs, Iowa State Cyclones and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

With an easier schedule and likely facing off against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game, the Longhorns will have a serious case for the top four spots in college football.

How will Quinn Ewers look in his return?

Quinn Ewers is one of the most talented college football players, so there is no need to worry about rust or him struggling tonight against TCU. Texas is a balanced team, with coach Steve Sarkisian calling the shots.

The Horned Frogs rank ninth in the Big 12 in terms of stopping the pass, giving up 236.4 passing yards per game. With the talent out wide for Ewers like Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell, it will be difficult for TCU to get stops. Plus, with the running game of Jonathan Brooks, the passing game is going to be wide open for Ewers to dismantle in his return.