Is Quinn Ewers returning to Texas in 2024? Exploring how QB's return adds to Steve Sarkisian's plans for 2024

Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers has decided about his future as he is eligible to declare for the 2024 NFL draft but could also return to the Texas Longhorns. He declared on Thursday that he will be returning for a third season at the school.

Ewers, who redshirted as a freshman at Ohio State, had an outstanding 2023 season, leading the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff. He finished 272 of 394 (69.0%) for 3,479 yards with 22 touchdown passes to six interceptions.

The Texas Longhorns are joining the Southeastern Conference in 2024, and with Arch Manning waiting in the wings, what has Quinn Ewers decided to do?

Is Quinn Ewers returning to Texas in 2024?

Quinn Ewers posted the following video to his social media accounts on Thursday afternoon to announce his decision for his future. In the video, he writes a letter to the Texas Longhorns fans and signs a football trading card with his announcement.

This creates some intrigue around what will be going on with the rest of the program as a good amount of skill position players who were eligible for the 2024 NFL draft have declared. Running back Jonathan Brooks and wide receiver Xavier Worthy are both going to be gone from Texas, and the team needs to figure out how to stay competitive.

Ewers' return should help his draft status in the 2025 NFL draft in a class that does not have as many quality quarterbacks. The move should benefit him in the long run, and it gives the Longhorns a strong floor entering the big change of going to the SEC.

What does this mean for Arch Manning?

The big question that this decision brings is what happens with backup quarterback Arch Manning. Coach Steve Sarkisian has a choice to make but will likely go with the known commodity in Ewers over Manning, who has attempted five passes in college football.

Manning was expected to take over for the program if Ewers entered the draft. This feels like he will continue to be the backup quarterback.

During the Sugar Bowl media day, Manning discussed how he was not going to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Expect this to be another year of learning for one of the top quarterback prospects and for him to take over if Ewers suffers an injury.

