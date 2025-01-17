Is Rayshaun Benny returning? Michigan DT makes major career decision

Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny has been with the Wolverines for all four years of his college football career and has slowly risen up the ranks of the program to become the key and frequent part of the defense.

On Friday, the future of Benny in the Wolverines program was announced.

"BREAKING: Michigan DT Rayshaun Benny will return to Michigan for a 5th season in 2025! #GoBlue," one coverage said.

Benny could have chosen to declare for the 2025 NFL draft but has decided to return for another year in Ann Arbor. During the 2024 season, Benny made 29 tackles, with his best performance coming in the season opener against Fresno State, where he made five tackles.

Throughout his career, Benny has been seen as a rotational player but was able to start three games in 2024. This figure is likely to increase in 2025 due to a reason that may have influenced his decision to remain with the Wolverines.

Michigan is set to lose many key players on defense during the 2025 NFL draft. Players like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Josaiah Stewart have all declared. This will leave a large hole in the Wolverines defense that needs to be filled.

Benny will be able to use his four years' worth of experience, which has included a national championship win to easily step into this role, and help the Wolverines return to the College Football Playoff in 2025.

Rayshaun Benny is not the only player to remain at Michigan

Apart from Rayshaun Benny, safety Rod Moore is likely to announce that he will be returning to Michigan for his final season.

Moore was part of the same recruitment class as Benny was, but became a definite starter from the team. His best season was in 2022, when he was able to record 71 tackles and four interceptions.

However, Moore did not play a single game during the 2024 season. This was due to an injury that occurred before the season had begun. Not playing definitely will hurt his draft stock, which coming into the season was seen as high.

Spending one more year at Michigan will allow Moore and Benny to develop and improve their draft stock, with Moore likely to be a second or even a first-round pick if he returns to his usual form in 2025.

