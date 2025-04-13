Is Rece Davis leaving College GameDay? Looking at latest updates amid Fox Sports rumors

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported on Sunday morning that college football studio host Rece Davis will remain at ESPN after being strongly recruited by Fox.
"NEWS: After a big recruitment by rival Fox's "Big Noon," Rece Davis has decided to remain at GameDay on a new seven-year deal for tens of millions, The Athletic. Full story and some more college football TV transfer portal news," Andrew Marchant posted on X.
According to Marchand's post, Rece Davis signed a new seven-year multimillion-dollar deal to remain with the "Worldwide Leader." Davis has been the host of the "College GameDay" pregame show since 2015, when he took over for Chris Fowler. The deal runs through the 2031-2032 season.
If 59-year-old Rece Davis had left the four-letter network for Fox, he would have hosted "GameDay's" main competitor on Saturday mornings, Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" show. It's also likely that Davis would have been involved in college basketball and the 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage.
The move would have also created a ripple effect for other hosts, including Fox's Rob Stone, the host of "Big Noon Kickoff." It remains to be seen if the network's push to sign the ESPN host will affect Stone's role or his relationship with the network.
Fox and ESPN have had some sort of "arms race" with their pregame show. ESPN's "College GameDay" has added Pat McAfee and Nick Saban in recent years to a crew that already had Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard.
"Big Noon Sunday" is anchored by Stone, who is flanked by Urban Meyer and former players Mark Ingram and Brady Quinn.
Both pre-game programs travel to campus locations to preview the week in college football.
Rece Davis would have joined some former ESPN workers at Fox
This is not the first time that Fox has looked to sign ESPN employees or former employees. Reporter Tom Rinaldi and analyst Chris "Bear" Fallica were signed away from ESPN's college show.
Former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer also used to work for ESPN, but he left the network after a year to become the Ohio State Buckeyes head coach ahead of the 2012 season. He is in his second stint as a Fox college football analyst.
With Davis' decision to stay at the Bristol-based company, it remains to be seen if Fox will look to add anyone to the panel for the 2025 season.
The 2025 college football season will kick off on Aug. 23.
