Is Riley Leonard Playing this week vs North Carolina? Duke QB's status explored

Duke starting quarterback Riley Leonard suffered a toe injury during the Oct. 28 game against the Louisville Cardinals and has not seen the field since. He has been plagued with injuries after having an outstanding 2022 season.

It is not clear if he is going to play in this Week 11 game, but his numbers are looking great. So far this season, Leonard is 95-of-165 (57.6 completion percentage) for 1,102 yards with three touchdowns and as many interceptions.

What is the latest on Leonard and will he be able to make a return for today's action?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Riley Leonard injury update

Riley Leonard is not expected to be available for this Week 11 game against the 24th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. Coach Mike Elko said that he will miss some games, indicating this Week 11 matchup is off the table. A timetable for his potential return is not clear, but it is not 100 per cent certain that he will be able to return this season.

Leonard has battled injuries throughout the season, as earlier in the year, he suffered a high ankle sprain. However, it is being said that the two injuries are not related as they are on opposite feet.

In his place will be true freshman Grayson Loftis, who in his first start, was able to pick up a 24-21 win over Wake Forest. He was just 7-of-19 for 86 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception while also running eight times for 17 yards (2.1 yards per attempt).

It will be difficult to see a situation where the combination of Grayson Loftis and Henry Belin IV will be able to win this game if Leonard remains out.

What happened to Riley Leonard?

Riley Leonard suffered a toe injury late in the game against Louisville last month. With seven minutes remaining, Leonard was taken out of the game.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported the quarterback was expected to miss "an extended period of time," but the exact nature of the injury has not been made public.