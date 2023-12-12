Is Rob Gronkowski Singing National Anthem at the LA Bowl 2023?

The LA Bowl 2023 will be hosted by the charismatic Rob Gronkowski. Among the anticipated events surrounding the bowl game, fans wonder if the former NFL player will show his vocal talents by singing the national anthem.

The Starco Brands LA Bowl, set to conclude the 2023 FBS football season, is generating immense buzz for the anticipated clash between the Boise State Broncos and the UCLA Bruins and the star-studded pre-game festivities.

Will Rob Gronkowski sing the national anthem at the 2023 LA Bowl?

Rob Gronkowski has seen and done it all. The 34-year-old is famous for his on-field prowess as a tight end, his WWE stint and literary works as an author. He’ll sing the U.S. national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” at the LA Bowl 2023.

The multi-talented Gronk, who will also host the game, shared his thoughts on the upcoming performance with TMZ Sports:

“It's kind of like I'm the quarterback, and I have the best offensive line in front of me so they can make me look good.”

Showing modesty and acknowledgment of needing practice, Gronkowski's national anthem rendition will be alongside the New Directions Veterans Choir. The performance is sure to captivate the audience.

Gronk may be downplaying his singing abilities at the moment, but his commitment to making the anthem a spectacle aligns with his reputation for injecting fun into every endeavor.

Where is the LA Bowl being Played?

The 2023 LA Bowl will pit Mountain West team Boise State (8-5) against Pac-12's UCLA (7-5) on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the iconic SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This venue is known for its grandeur and cutting-edge facilities. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PST/7:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can catch all the action on ABC.

As the LA Bowl approaches, all eyes and ears will be on Rob Gronkowski. Whether or not he hits the right notes, there's no denying that his anthem performance will be memorable.