Is Ryan day on the hot seat? Ohio State HC's coaching rumors after Buckeyes' Cotton Bowl performance 

Yesterday, the Ohio State Buckeyes faced the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl, where Ohio State lost 14-3. In the aftermath, many Buckeyes fans had one demand. Fire Head coach Ryan Day, who they see as responsible for their less than stellar performance at the Cotton Bowl.

Is Ryan Day getting fired?

During his tenure at Ohio State, Day has always seemed to be on the hot seat. Coming into the game, there were already demands from the fan base to fire him. Most of these stemmed from the Buckeyes’ loss to their arch-rivals, the Michigan Wolverines in “The Game”.

The defeat has many consequences for the Buckeyes season. They came into the game unbeaten with a place in the College Football Playoffs on the line, but the loss to the Wolverines ended these hopes, and the fans turned.

The equally embarrassing defeat to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl has only added fuel to the fire Ryan Day camp.

However, the Buckeyes have made no comments on the future of Ryan Day. He is still the Head coach of the Buckeyes, and unless the management decide otherwise, Ryan Day will not be fired.

“Fire Day” trending on social media

Ohio State fans and the rest of the College Football universe have been making their voices heard on social media about Ryan Day.

“Fire Day” has been trending ever since the loss to the Tigers. The general sense is that Ohio State fans are fed up with their head coach and will be happy to see him gone.

Here are some of the fans’ reactions posted on X:

Ryan Day's record at Ohio State

Normally, fans want their coach to be fired after a team goes through a losing streak that can only be solved by getting rid of the old coach and gaining a new one, with a new style of play.

However, Day does not have a losing record at Ohio State. In the 5 seasons, he has been the HC for the Buckeyes, his record is 56-8 and he has made the College Football Playoffs on 3 occasions.

In his last three seasons, the Buckeyes have had an 11-2 record. A lot of College football programs wouldn't complain about this record. But for a high-caliber program like Ohio State, anything that is not perfect is not good enough.

Additionally, all of the losses that Day has had have come in big games for the Buckeyes, especially against the Wolverines.

For fans, victory against these teams is more important than having a good record, and as per them, Ryan Day has shown that he cannot lead this team when it matters

