Is Sam Hartman playing in the Bowl Game? Notre Dame QB's status explored

The fate of Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman in the upcoming Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Oregon State was shrouded in uncertainty.

After a victory over his alma mater, Wake Forest, Hartman believed that he and the team had two games left—the Stanford game, which Notre Dame won convincingly at 56-23, and the impending bowl game.

Is Sam Hartman playing in the Bowl Game?

The sixth-year senior, who recently bid farewell to his collegiate career, announced that he would sit out the Sun Bowl. This will mark the end of his journey with the Fighting Irish and ultimately, college football.

The seasoned quarterback declared his intention to forego the Sun Bowl via a video on Instagram. In the heartfelt video expressing gratitude to Wake Forest, Notre Dame and the sport of college football, he said,

“To college football, you’ve been my world as long as I can remember - dreaming as a kid of the big games and taking the field with thousands of fans screaming my name. Although, some games didn’t go my way and some moments left unsettled.”

“I cherish you and the memories you allowed me to create through hardship and defeat, mentors and lessons and unselfish teammates to help guide me along the way. Although my journey is not yet finished, a part of me will always be with you. Thank you for allowing me to stick around and I hope you had as much fun as I did.”

Hartman reflected on his childhood dreams, acknowledging both the highs and lows of his football journey. Hartman's single season at Notre Dame was quite an impactful one.

He recorded 2,689 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and a 9-3 record. His 161.43 passer rating ranks as the third-best in a single season at Notre Dame.

Hartman's impact extends beyond his decision to sit out the bowl game for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. His career stats in college football boast 15,656 passing yards, 134 touchdowns, and 49 interceptions, along with 978 rushing yards and 20 scores.

What bowl game will Notre Dame play in 2023?

The Fighting Irish will take on the Oregon State Beavers in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, which will be played on December 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET in El Paso, Texas.