Is Sam Hartman playing today in the Sun Bowl? Notre Dame's QB status explored

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to play the Oregon State Beavers in the Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon but will be without starting quarterback Sam Hartman.

Hartman transferred to Notre Dame for his final college season and will be preparing for the 2024 NFL draft.

Is Sam Hartman playing in the Sun Bowl?

Sam Hartman announced he won't be playing in the Sun Bowl on Friday afternoon as he looks to prepare for the 2024 NFL draft.

"To college football: You've been my world for as long as I can remember -- dreaming as a kid of the big games, taking the field with thousands of fans screaming my name," Hartman said in his post.

"Although some games didn't go my way and some moments left unsettled, I cherish you and the memories you allowed me to create through hardship and defeat, mentors and lessons, and unselfish teammates that helped guide me along the way.

"Although my journey of football is not yet finished, a part of me will always be with you. Thank you for allowing me to stick around and I hope you had as much fun as I did."

In his lone season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Hartman went 191-for-301 for 2,689 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. It was his sixth college season after spending his first five at Wake Forest.

Who will be starting at QB for Notre Dame?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be starting sophomore quarterback Steve Angeli on Friday afternoon.

Heading into the game, Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman says he has full confidence in Angeli to play well on Friday afternoon.

“I think what Steve has done all year has been tremendous in terms of building confidence in the coaching staff,” Freeman said. “As a backup, you’re getting important reps in practice, and obviously, the opportunity he’s had in the game, he’s done a tremendous job. We have a lot of confidence in Steve Angeli.”

Angeli went 19-for-25 for 272 yards, four touchdowns and one interception this season.

List of Notre Dame Players skipping the Cotton Bowl

Notre Dame has several players not playing in the Sun Bowl:

Sam Hartman, QB (NFL Draft)

Antonio Carter II, CB (transfer portal)

Holden Staes, TE (transfer portal)

Braylon James, WR (transfer portal)

Joey Tanona, OT (transfer portal)

Ryan Barnes, DB (transfer portal)

Rico Flores Jr., WR (transfer portal)

Ramon Henderson, CB (transfer portal)

Tobias Merriweather, WR (transfer portal)

Aidan Keanaaina, DL (transfer portal)

NaNa Osafo-Mensah, EDGE (transfer portal)

Zeke Correll, iOL (transfer portal)

Chris Tyree, RB (transfer portal)

Michael Carmody, OT (transfer portal)

