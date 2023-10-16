Sam Pittman and Arkansas were supposed to be going into a season in which the Fayetteville school was supposed to be coming into its own as a ranked school. The Razorbacks came into the season on the back of two consecutive bowl wins with an Outback Bowl in 2021 and a Liberty Bowl in 2022.

It seemed like the bet of hiring Pittman had worked for the Hogs. The former Georgia assistant head coach and O-line coach brought an end to four straight seasons with a losing record for Arkansas.

Moreover, Arkansas also counted on an experienced starter in KJ Jefferson. The two good initial seasons were supposed to come to his full potential in his junior year.

Those preseason dreams for the Arkansas fans turned out to be nothing else but that. In Week 7, the Razorbacks recorded their 17th straight loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 24-21. Their late efforts were commendable, although insufficient.

Into Week 8, the Hogs have an abysmal record of 2-5 and have won zero SEC clashes and they currently occupy the last spot of the SEC West. It is looking evermore likely that the Sam Pittman era has come to an end in Fayetteville.

Pittman had actually had his contract extended to December 2026 after the 2021 season. The clause stated that the contract would run through December 2027 if he led the Hogs to seven victories in any season between 2022 and 2026. In practical terms, this means his contract runs through 2027 after the 7-6 2022 season.

Sam Pittman's raise after the Hogs' 2021 season

In 2021, the Hogs closed the season at No. 21 which was their first Top 25 finish since 2011. At one point, the Razorbacks were No. 8 in the AP Poll after starting the season 4-0.

For his efforts, Pittman received a pay increase from $3 to $6 million. He's also set to get an annual pay increase of $100k over the remainder of his contract.

How much would it cost Arkansas to fire Pittman?

Sam Pittman's contract buyout clause is performance-based, with the school owing him 75% of his salary if he has an overall record of .500 or more. If he drops below that magical number, the Hogs would only owe him 50% of his salary.

Saturday's loss to Alabama means it has suddenly become way cheaper to fire Sam Pittman, with his record falling to 21-22. That would roughly be around $12 million now, instead of $18 million.