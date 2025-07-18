Is Sam Pittman on the hot seat? Arkansas coach addresses job security rumors at 2025 SEC media days

Sam Pittman enters his sixth season at Arkansas in 2025. The coach was hired by the program in 2020 and he boasts a 30-31 record during his tenure. Despite outperforming his predecessor, the media have often placed Pittman’s job under threat.

In his appearance at the SEC media days in Atlanta on Thursday, Pittman was questioned about his position at Arkansas and how the frequent media scare affects his job.

“When they discuss other coaches, it doesn't affect me, so I'm good there,” Pittman said. “I'm going to say this. The only ramifications of someone constantly having you on this list or this list, whatever other list, is recruiting. That's the only thing.

“It seems to affect us a little bit more in the state of Arkansas because they're up on the Razorbacks, they see more. Now, how can we stop that? We win more games. That's what we can do. Look, most everything a guy brings on him, he brings on himself. Most things that come out, you earn it.”

Sam Pittman has led the Razorbacks to three winning seasons in his five years at the program. He's also won all three bowl games he's led the program to so far in his tenure.

Sam Pittman comments on the challenge of re-recruiting players

The advent of NIL has brought recruiting challenges. Aside from convincing prospects with suitable financial packages, there's a need to re-recruit committed candidates to avoid changes of heart. Sam Pittman commented on this challenge in Atlanta.

"It's a little bit hypothetical,” Pittman said. "I will say this. I believe that some of our quality head coaches that are gray head coaches, it may drive them into the NFL. I do believe that. But I do think we can make changes in what we're doing right now and keep 'em in college football.

“I believe that. The answer is a little bit yes and no. I think if we cut down the portal and made it one, I think that would keep a lot of guys interested. You have assistants going to the NFL and all that, too. I think that would keep them more into college ball.”

While Arkansas has some financial advantages because it competes in the SEC, the program can't compare with many of its league rivals in terms of cash flows. This makes the job more difficult for Pittman in an era where financial compensation is taking over collegiate athletics.

