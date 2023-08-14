Are SDSU and UConn going to Big 12? Exploring the rumors and theories around the recent conference realignments

The Big 12 has been at the forefront of conference realignment as the conference will grow to 16 teams next season. College football insider Greg Swaim does not believe that the conference is done expanding after adding eight programs between 2023 and 2024.

Swaim hinted that the San Diego State Aztecs and UConn Huskies, who faced off in the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball championship game, could be the next to join the Big 12, tweeting:

"#UConn and #SDSU to the #Big12? A lot of smoke, but none of my sourxes are able to verify it...yet. #StayTuned 👀"

He added that the news reportedly came from the conference office in a follow-up tweet:

"Someone in the #Big12 office purposely leaked to an East Coast writer that they'll be adding both #UConn and #SDSU soon. Now I need to find out why the B12 wants this out there and whether it's real or just purposeful disinformation."

San Diego State is a member of the Mountain West Conference, however, it has not been shy about its desire to leave. While the Aztecs previously seemed destined to wind up in the Pac-12, the conference appears to be on the verge of losing its Power Five status. Meanwhile, UConn participates in the Big East, aside from football, where they are independent (and doormat of a program).

It is unclear if either program will join the Big 12 at this point. The likelihood of the conference expanding, however, appears to be growing.

Greg Swaim believes the Big 12 will thrive despite competition from the Big Ten and SEC

The Big 12 initially appeared to be on the verge of a collapse as the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns announced that they would leave for the SEC in 2024. Conference officials have since responded by adding the BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights ahead of the 2023 season.

Furthermore, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes have all announced they will join the conference in 2024, bringing the total number of teams to 16. While college football insider Greg Swaim does not believe the conference can match the Big Ten or Southeastern Conference in football, he does believe the Big 12 will continue to thrive, tweeting:

"Look, we know that in the future P3 that the #Big12 can't compete with the #B1G and #SEC straight up in football money, but can corner the market in basketball and still have damned good football. The B12 will not only survive, but thrive. 🏀 🏈"

The Big 12's willingness to expand has solidifed its status as a top-three conference in the NCAA. While competing with the Big Ten and SEC was always unlikely, the conference appears to be in a prime position.