Is Sean Clifford starting tonight for Penn State against Utah in the Rose Bowl?

The Rose Bowl takes place tonight between Sean Clifford's Penn State and Utah. With the Lions ranked 9th and Utah 7th, coupled with the teams combining for a 20-5 record, it promises to be a superb game in what has become one of the most prestigious and famous college bowl games.

But will Sean Clifford be starting for Penn State?

In his fifth year of college football, Clifford had a solid season by anyone's standards. He led the Lions to a 10-2 record, throwing for 2,543 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

The 24-year-old will take his place in tonight's game in Pasadena as the Lions aspire to claim some silverware.

RedditCFB @RedditCFB This is what Sean Clifford came back for. This is what Sean Clifford came back for. https://t.co/YsTL17SYlA

Utah played in this game last season against Ohio State and were beaten in a highly entertaining and high-scoring affair, 48-45. They will be hoping for better luck against Clifford and Penn State tonight.

Rose Bowl to be Sean Clifford's final college game

Michigan State v Penn State

The fifth-year senior will be playing his last ever college football game for Penn State against Utah tonight. He will be hoping to cap off what has been a solid college career with some silverware.

Sam Fremin ✭ @SamFremin Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford taking it all in before today’s Rose Bowl. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford taking it all in before today’s Rose Bowl. https://t.co/qmpkvWfufA

In total, Clifford has 10,382 passing yards, 84 touchdowns, and just 31 interceptions during his five years with Penn State.

James Franklin, Penn State's head coach, has worked wonders this season. Their 10-2 record is superb, but when you look at their losses and who they were against, it's even better.

Penn State's two losses have been against Michigan and Ohio State, two of the four playoff teams. So there is no shame in that at all. Clifford has already made history this year, penning his name into the history books as Penn State's all-time passing leader.

In what will be his final game for the Lions, can Sean Clifford step up one last time and lead them to glory? We can't wait to find out.

