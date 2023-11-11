Is Shedeur Sanders playing today vs Arizona? Colorado QB's status explored

Shedeur Sanders has grabbed headlines with his impressive displays in the 2023 college football season. However, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has failed to guide his team to a win in their last three games.

Sanders also had some off-field issues this week when his Rolls-Royce was booted by Colorado campus police. Amid a few struggles on and off the field, fans are curious whether he will start in the Buffaloes' Week 11 game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, November 11.

Is Shedeur Sanders playing tonight vs. Arizona in Week 11?

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is listed as active and available ahead of Week 11. Barring any late injury or setback, the Buffaloes quarterback is expected to start against the Wildcats.

Sanders has come under pressure in recent weeks, but it appears that he will continue to lead the offense for the Buffaloes.

Sanders has completed 270 of his 385 passes in nine games for 2,882 yards and 24 touchdowns. The QB has also recorded three rushing touchdowns.

The star quarterback got off to an excellent start, leading Colorado to three wins in their first three games. However, the Buffaloes have fallen to ninth in the Pac-12 and currently hold a 4-5 record heading into Week 11.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Arizona Wildcats: Date and time

The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth will serve as the announcers for the game on the Pac-12 Network. Here's all you need to know about the Buffaloes-Wildcats game:

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 Where: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Stream: Fubo TV