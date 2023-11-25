Is Shedeur Sanders playing today vs Utah? Colorado's QB status explored

Shedeur Sanders has become the talk of the town for the Colorado Buffaloes this season. The quarterback has racked up 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns on 298 passes this season.

However, Sanders has been dealing with multiple injuries heading into Colorado's regular-season finale against the Utah Utes on Saturday. The signal-caller left the game early against Washington State last weekend, and it was later reported that he was feeling numbness in his throwing hand.

Sanders continued playing through some pain but suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter. He headed to the locker room for checkup but didn't return for the rest of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Now, fans have been curious to learn whether Sanders will be able to feature against Utah this weekend.

Is Shedeur Sanders playing today?

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders

Sanders is listed as doubtful for the matchup against the Utes on Saturday. There's still no confirmation if he will play against Utah.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke to reporters on Tuesday about his son Sheduer's injury. "Coach Prime" said that the quarterback will be monitored on a day-to-day basis.

“Shedeur is not feeling well right now. It’s a day-by-day situation with Shedeur. We’re praying he gets healthy, and he’s able to play because he is who he is and, when he’s on the field, we have a tremendous chance to win.”

As per reports, the Buffaloes will make a decision on Sanders a few hours before the game against Utah.

Who is Shedeur Sanders' backup?

If Shedeur Sanders is unable to start against the Utah Utes on Saturday, the Buffaloes are expected to field Ryan Staub. Staub replaced Sanders when he exited the game against Washington State.

This season, Staub has made two appearances for Colorado. However, he's yet to contribute to a touchdown.

The Buffaloes are at the bottom of the Pac-12 with a 4-7 overall record (1-7 in the conference). They have lost five straight games but will be eager to end the regular season with a win.