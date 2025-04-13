Is Shedeur Sanders to Steelers imminent? Colorado QB's NFL landing spot explored

Amid rumors of a possible draft day slide, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has recently been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The quarterback visited the team this week, hinting at some interest from the Steelers, who pick at No. 21.
Sanders is expected to be the second quarterback coming off the board, and while there is still a chance he goes in the top five, some expèrts believe he could find a home later in Round 1. If that's the case, the Steelers look like a viable option to some draft experts.
Could Shedeur Sanders slide down to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21?
At the beginning of the draft process, Shedeur Sanders was believed to be a surefire top five pick. But as the draft nears, there have been conflicting reports on his draft position.
Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is expected to be the first quarterback off the board. While some analysts believe Sanders will still go near the top of the draft to the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants, some others project him to slide, with the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 and the Steelers at No. 21 as viable options.
If Sanders falls out of the top five, which is no guarantee, news that Derek Carr could miss extended time might push the Saints to draft a quarterback early. Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci are the other quarterbacks available in New Orleans.
There is also the possibility that teams could value former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart higher than Shedeur Sanders.
As for the Steelers, Pittsburgh only has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on its roster. Mike Tomlin's squad is still the front-runner to land Aaron Rodgers, but he is still a short-term solution for a team that has other holes on the roster.
If a talent like Sanders falls into their lap, the Steelers could pull the trigger. Even if Rodgers signs with Pittsburgh, he is 41 years old. The former Colorado quarterback could learn from Rodgers for a year before taking over.
The biggest obstacle for Pittsburgh is its draft position. At No. 21, Sanders would have to slide dramatically, or the Steelers would have to make what could be an expensive trade. With no second-round pick this year (lost on the DK Metcalf trade), a move could be difficult to make.
NFL analyst sees Shedeur Sanders visit as an indicator of Steelers' draft plans
NBC Sports football analyst Mike Florio thinks the Steelers are seriously considering drafting Shedeur Sanders after the team met with the Colorado product.
"This is more confirmation, not curiosity, when you bring a guy in," Florio said. "So, the Steelers are finding out what they have to find out about Shedeur Sanders because they are thinking about drafting him, and they are not afraid to let the world know."
Florio added that the quarterback would be better served by sliding to Pittsburgh or a team like the Los Angeles Rams because he would be in a better position to succeed than with the Browns or Giants.
