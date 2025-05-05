Is Sherrone Moore suspended? A look at Michigan's latest legal trouble, two years after the Connor Stalions debacle

Michigan decided to proceed with a self-imposed ban that will suspend Sherrone Moore for two games next season. The decision stems from an NCAA investigation into the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal from the 2023 campaign. The Wolverines' action could be to potentially reduce any sanctions the NCAA will impose, but it sent a notification to the school last summer that it continued its investigation.

By imposing the ban, Michigan could choose the games in which Moore will not participate, reducing the impact on its season. According to ESPN, which broke the news, the suspension will be enforced in Weeks 3 and 4. The Wolverines are set to face Central Michigan and Nebraska in those weeks.

Michigan opens the season against New Mexico at home on Aug. 30.

A recap of Connor Stalions' incident at Michigan

On October 20, 2023, then-Michigan Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions was suspended with pay a day after the NCAA initiated an investigation against the school about a sign-stealing scandal. It was later reported that Stalions was the head of the operation at Ann Arbor.

“Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson,” former Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said last August, via CBS Sports. “I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I have coached. No one is perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Stalions bought tickets to many Big Ten games and paid people to record the coaching staff of conference rivals to decode their signs. While sign-stealing during games is not an NCAA violation, doing so in a premeditated manner is.

Harbaugh has maintained that he knew nothing about it. However, he was hit with a multi-game suspension in 2023 by the Big Ten. Some argued that his departure from college football to the NFL was partly to escape the NCAA's retribution.

