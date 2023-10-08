Is Shilo Sanders playing tonight? Colorado stars Kendrick Breedlove and Savion Washington's injury status explored

The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils. As most teams do at this point of the season, injuries have piled up against them. This article will discuss the health of Shilo Sanders, Kendrick Breedlove and Savion Washington as they play a critical role on the team.

Is Shilo Sanders playing tonight for Colorado?

Safety Shilo Sanders is listed as probable for this matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Sanders missed last week's game against the USC Trojans with a kidney injury and is tied with Omarion Cooper for the team lead with 21 solo tackles this season.

This would be a massive boost to the secondary to have one of their starters return to the field for this game, as their defense struggled last week against the USC Trojans. With the injury to Travis Hunter continuing to keep him out of action, the re-emergence of Shilo Sanders can be a spark to the Buffaloes secondary.

Savion Washington

Right tackle Savion Washington looks doubtful to play in this Week 6 matchup. Backup Reggie Young is expected to take his place. This would be a massive blow as the offensive line of the Colorado Buffaloes has struggled at full strength as they have allowed 5.2 sacks per game this season.

The team has declared Washington's injury as an ankle injury and expects him to return at some point this season. Coach Prime gave an update on Washington's injury during the week, discussing a potential return date.

"Yeah, this year, but not this week. That you man played his butt off. He was in tears on the sideline because he couldn't go back in. He's one of the kids with a special place in my heart because he really wants it."

Those are some strong words of encouragement for the tackle, and hopefully, we will get a timetable shortly.

Kendrick Breedlove

Defensive back Kendrick Breedlove was ruled out of last week's game against USC with an undisclosed injury. However, he is expected to participate in this game for Colorado.

Some injuries should be addressed, and having some players available should be considered a victory. Hopefully, updates will be given on the health of Washington so that the timetable is available for everyone.