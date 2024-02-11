Is Steve Clinkscale leaving Michigan for NFL? Exploring Michigan DB coach's Chargers rumors

Steve Clinkscale, the former defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator at Michigan, is reportedly leaving the college ranks to join the NFL. Detroit Free Press reported on Saturday that he will be coaching the same position for the LA Chargers, where he will reunite with his former boss, Jim Harbaugh.

Clinkscale had initially turned down Harbaugh's offer and planned to stay in Ann Arbor, but he changed his mind after new developments, according to reports.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Reportedly, he informed the team of his departure on Saturday morning after a workout session. He had previously expressed his desire to stay in Michigan. His departure comes as the Wolverines prepare to introduce Wink Martindale as their new defensive coordinator next week.

Per Maize N Brew, Clinkscale's decision was motivated by his career aspirations to become a coordinator and eventually a head coach. He was not offered the defensive coordinator role at Michigan, so he decided to pursue his goals in the NFL.

Steve Clinkscale left his mark all over Michigan

Clinkscale was a valuable part of the Wolverines' coaching staff for three seasons. After his first year, he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and helped Michigan achieve remarkable results. The team went 40-3, defeated Ohio State three times, won three Big Ten championships, made three College Football Playoff appearances and won a national title.

Steve Clinkscale is the fifth former Michigan coach to follow Harbaugh to the Chargers this offseason, joining strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert, defensive line coach Mike Elston and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Expand Tweet

The Wolverines' new head coach, Sherrone Moore, now has to fill the void left by Clinkscale, who was hired in 2021 as a defensive backs coach.

Steve Clinkscale's coaching career

Clinkscale, a Youngstown, Ohio native, joined Michigan in May 2021 and, as per On3, had a salary of $850,000. He became the co-defensive coordinator in 2022 and helped the Wolverines win the national title in 2023.

Team Position Years Michigan Co-Defensive Coordinator 2022-2023 Kentucky Defensive Backs Coach 2016-2021 Cincinnati Defensive Backs Coach 2013-2015 Illinois Cornerbacks Coach 2012-2012 Toledo Cornerbacks Coach 2009-2011 Western Carolina Defensive Backs Coach 2008-2008 Ashland University Secondary Coach 2001-2007

Also Read: Wink Martindale defensive scheme: Records, stats and more explored

What are your thoughts on Steve Clinkscale joining Jim Harbaugh at the LA Chargers? Let us know in the comment box!