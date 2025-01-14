Is Steve Sarkisian going to NFL? Insider details rumors surrounding the Texas HC

The Texas Longhorns lost in the College Football Playoff semifinal for the second straight year. Following Texas' 28-14 loss to Ohio State, the future of coach Steve Sarkisian has become a question.

Sarkisian has been mentioned as a potential NFL candidate. He has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL before, so he has experience coaching in the league.

NFL insider Adam Schefter says NFL teams are interested in Sarkisian, but it's uncertain if he will entertain NFL offers.

“Steve Sarkisian is a name that has swirled around out there in NFL circles for weeks now,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “His season’s over. If there were a team that wanted to talk to him, they could obviously go do that, and we’ll see whether or not he has interest in going back to the NFL.

“But, that’s a name that’s been out there for a little while that there will be NFL teams that would have some interest. So we’ll see if that actually now happens."

Sarkisian has been the Longhorns coach since 2021 going 38-17 and leading them to the college football playoff in back-to-back years.

What is Steve Sarkisian's contract with Texas?

Although Steve Sarkisian is linked to NFL jobs, he is under contract with the Texas Longhorns.

In February, Sarkisian and Texas agreed to a contract extension which will see him make over $10 million per season through 2030, according to ESPN. Sarkisian earned $10.3 million in 2024 and is set to receive a pay increase of $100,000 in each of the next six years, capped at $10.9 million in 2030.

After the extension was announced, Sarkisian says Texas is where he wants to be and is glad he has signed a long-term deal.

"I said it when I came here three years ago, this is a dream job for me," Sarkisian said in a statement, via ESPN. "It's a destination job, and I'm fired up every day to be the head coach at The University of Texas.

"We're thrilled with what we've been able to accomplish and proud of the culture we've built and the way our players have grown - on and off the field. But we're just getting started. I've said it all along, we've been building this program for long term success."

Overall as a head coach in college football, Sarkisian is 84-52.

