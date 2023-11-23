"Is this still college football?" - Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell questions tradition as Minnesota and Utah seniors extend to 7th year

Luke Fickell has coached at the collegiate level, in one fashion or another, for more than two decades. The Wisconsin Badgers coach is still getting used to new rules, which allow players to keep eligibility for six, and in some cases, seven, seasons.

Speaking to the media ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Fickell discussed the nature of the new rules, stating:

"This world today, I think we’ve still got a couple more years left of not knowing how old or what guys have left in the tank based on how many years of experience. I just saw Minnesota’s got a seventh year guy and I just saw a Utah quarterback is saying he’s coming back for a seventh year. Is this still college football? I don’t know. I’m not sure it was meant to be six years, seven years. There’s a lot of those things still hanging." [h/t On3 Sports]

Luke Fickell was referring to Golden Gophers wide receiver Clay Geary, who is in his seventh year with the program after committing as an unranked prospect in 2016.

Meanwhile, Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising recently announced that he will return for his seventh season. Rising originally joined the Texas Longhorns as a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class before transferring to Utah.

The 2020 season, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, granted players an extra year of eligibility. Furthermore, injury rules, which now allow medical redshirt seasons, have allowed players to further continue their collegiate careers.

Luke Fickell discusses running back Chez Mellusi's eligibility

Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi will have the option to return for a sixth season after being granted a medical redshirt.

Mellusi, who initially joined the Clemson Tigers as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game of the season. Badgers coach Luke Fickell discussed the decision to shut him down, stating:

"He just didn’t feel like he was gonna be out there. Whatever hangs in the balance for him. There’s a lot of guys that are like that. I’ve had some conversations with some guys this past week and not trying to put the cart before the horse, just said, ‘Let’s make sure you don’t make any decisions before this thing’s all said and done and don’t make emotional decisions.’ He was on the list for a while there."

Mellusi has not shared if he will return for his sixth season. He won't, however, participate in the Badgers Senior Day festivities.