Is Tom Brady at the Michigan game today? Exploring 7x Super Bowl champ's presence at the Rose Bowl?

The Michigan Wolverines are locked in a high-octane battle with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP semifinal Rose Bowl game. Jim Harbaugh's team will be looking for post-season success this year after making it to the playoffs in the past two seasons as well. On the other hand, the Crimson Tide will be looking to advance to the national finals after a one-year absence from the playoffs.

As both teams battle it out to emerge as the prospective finalists, fans cannot help but wonder if former Michigan QB and 7x Super Bowl winner Tom Brady is present to cheer on for his alma mater. Did Brady make his way to Pasadena to support the Wolverines in their semifinal bout?

Is Tom Brady at the Michigan game today?

Unfortunately, Tom Brady is not in attendance at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena to witness the fierce battle on the gridiron between Alabama and Michigan. But despite this, he made sure to show his support for his alma mater on social media.

In a recent post the 7x Super Bowl champ made on X(formerly Twitter), he showed off his 2012 Richard Mille RM 052 Tourbillion Skull Titanium watch along with a yellow wristband that has Michigan vs everybody written on it.

The band is a clear indicator of the fact that Brady is rooting for his alma mater to advance and be one of the finalists for the national championship this season. He tagged Michigan football along with a caption that read:

"LOCK IN!"

Despite Nick Saban's team scoring the first touchdown of the night, the Wolverines are currently ahead with a three-point lead as the game resumes after half-time. QB JJ McCarthy was successful in recording two TD passes in the first half which proved to be the deciding factor that put Jim Harbaugh and his team in the driver's seat so far.

Tom Brady's Michigan career

The 7x Super Bowl star joined the Wolverines back in 1995. After redshirting his freshman season, Brady went on to spend the next two seasons as the backup to former NFL QB Brian Griese. Brady was a part of the 1997 team that was named as national champions by the AP Poll.

Tom Brady then became the starting QB for the Wolverines in his final two seasons in 1998 and 1999. During his entire college career, he recorded 4,773 passing yards and 30 TD passes.

