Is Tom Izzo married? Looking at the family and personal life of Michigan State head coach

Tom Izzo has been married to Lupe Marinez Izzo since 1992. The couple met through Tom's sister when she was serving as the secretary of former Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote, whom Tom worked under as an assistant for many years and later succeeded as head coach.

Things did not start so easily between the two, as Tom had a girlfriend when they met. However, the two eventually developed an affection for one another, and it led to a strong marriage that still remains solid after many years. Lupe once explained how things played out between them:

“I was 35 when I met him, I had been running a business for 25 years in Lansing where I had men salesmen plus 7 brothers! I didn’t have time to play games with him. It wasn’t love at first sight but throughout the years we have grown so much together and have a strong marriage.”

They have two children: a daughter, Raquel, and a son, Steven. Raquel graduated from Michigan State University and currently works at Skin Boss Ned Spa in Haslett, Michigan. Steven is a college basketball player under his father at Michigan State.

Personal life of Tom Izzo’s wife, Lupe Izzo

Lupe Izzo was born in Texas but has been a lifelong resident of East Lansing. She was born into a family with 11 children: seven brothers and three sisters.

She's a philanthropist and a loyal community activist. This is evident in her commitment to the Izzo Family Legacy Fund, a charity fund that has benefitted many Greater Lansing-based charity organizations.

Her love for basketball was strong prior to her meeting with Tom Izzo. Considering the profession of her daughter Raquel, Lupe Izzo has made it known that she can't live without skincare or makeup products.

Tom Izzo career roundup

Tom Izzo is undoubtedly one of the greatest coaches in the history of college basketball. After serving as an assistant for more than a decade, he was named the head coach of Michigan State in 1995 and remains in the role to date.

With the Spartans, Izzo currently holds a 703-289 (.709) record and has led them to the national title in 2000, reaching the Final Four eight times. He also won 10 Big Ten regular seasons and six Big Ten tournaments. He was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2016.