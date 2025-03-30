Is Travis Hunter participating in Colorado Pro Day 2025? Looking at a two-way star's decision ahead of the NFL Draft

The Colorado Buffaloes continue to create a buzz, with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders widely considered the top 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The big day is fast approaching, and all eyes have remained on Hunter, who has maintained that he wishes to enter the big league as a two-way star.

The next question in his run-up to the draft is whether the Florida native will attend the Buffaloes Pro Day.

Is Travis Hunter participating in Colorado Pro Day 2025?

Travis Hunter is preparing to put on a show with his elite two-way skills at Colorado’s Pro Day on April 4. The Heisman Trophy winner, who skipped both the Big 12 Pro Day and the NFL Combine, will finally have his moment to impress scouts from all 32 NFL teams in a controlled setting.

Hunter’s decision to bypass earlier opportunities only adds to the intrigue that has been building around him going forward. As one of the most versatile prospects in recent memory, he has proved that he can dominate as both a cornerback and wide receiver at the next level.

While many believe that he would more likely succeed as a wide receiver, this Pro Day will be his opportunity to confirm that he can both at the same time, even in the NFL.

Fans can spot Hunter as the event at Colorado’s indoor practice facility will be nationally televised on NFL Network from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. MT as part of its "Path to the Draft" coverage.

Each step taken by Travis Hunter will be scrutinized as he continues his journey as a potential top-10 overall pick. His performance could help him maintain his status as the most sought-after player in this draft class.

Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day will be a star-studded affair

Colorado’s Pro Day is set to be a star-studded affair, with 16 Buffaloes presenting their skills in front of NFL scouts on April 4. With representatives from all 32 teams in attendance, this “NFL Showcase” could be a game-changer for many draft hopefuls looking to raise their draft stock before the big event in late April.

In addition to Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to be a top-three pick, will take center stage to bolster his case as one of the draft's best quarterbacks.

Beyond Hunter and Sanders, a talented group of players are expected to make a statement. Jimmy Horn Jr. would be another name to watch after his Big 12 Pro Day performance.

He will try to improve his numbers, while defensive standouts like LaVonta Bentley and Shane Cokes will have a chance to show their versatility. Shilo Sanders, who wasn’t invited to the Combine, will have one last shot to impress scouts, while kicker Mark Vassett and receiver LaJohntay Wester could sneak onto draft boards with strong performances.

