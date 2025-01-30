Is Travis Hunter playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl? Looking at Colorado's standout decision

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter isn't playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The East-West Shrine Bowl is a premier college football All-Star game featuring top draft-eligible prospects. It gives players a chance to practice and play in front of NFL scouts, executives and coaches.

Hunter did not attend the East-West Shrine Bowl at all. Colorado's only players in the East-West Shrine Bowl are Shedeur Sanders (who will not participate), Jimmy Horn Jr., Shilo Sanders, Will Sheppard, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and LaJohntay Wester.

Hunter will likely be an early pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Thus, it was obvious that he won't attend any of these games and practices ahead of the draft.

Travis Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. He recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 35 tackles, 11 pass defenses, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

NFL scouts think Travis Hunter will be a WR as a pro

Although Travis Hunter was a dominant two-way player in college, NFL scouts believe he won't be able to play both ways in the NFL. NFL scouts spoke to ESPN about Hunter and one figured whichever team drafts him will want him as a weapon on offense.

"That guy can play whatever he wants," an AFC East area scout said. "[But] I think the way the league is going -- with wide-open offenses -- I think you put him at wide receiver."

Along with that, an NFL GM thinks Hunter doesn't have the build to be a cornerback as a pro.

"I watched him live, and his movement and ball skills combo [were] rare. I think he projects higher at wide receiver. ... His frame and tackling demands would be the place to nitpick [at cornerback]," an NFL GM said.

Ultimately, even if Hunter only plays one position in the NFL, he still will be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter is draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.'s best prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he has the second-best odds of being selected first overall at +175, which implies a 36.4% chance.

