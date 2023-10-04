Is Travis Hunter playing this week? Latest injury update on Buffs' two-way star

Travis Hunter announced himself to the world of Football Bowl Subdivision with his impressive start to the season for Colorado. The Jackson State transfer has featured on both sides of the field for the Buffaloes this season, establishing himself as a two-way star.

However, Hunter has missed the last two games for Colorado after sustaining an injury following a violent hit during the keenly contested Rocky Mountain Showdown in Week 3. The former five-star recruit has been ruled out for a couple of weeks with a lacerated liver.

So, let's take a look at the current status of the Colorado wide receiver/defensive back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Will Travis Hunter play against ASU?

Travis Hunter will not play for Colorado against Arizona State when the two teams face off in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday.

He's expected to miss the Buffaloes' next two games against Arizona State and Stanford, as announced by coach Deion Sanders on Tuesday:

"Let's say two or three (weeks). It would be my dream and desire for him to stay out until after the bye week. …Travis is doing well. He was out of practice today coaching his butt off. He's one of the best coaches we have."

Notably, Hunter wasn’t available in the loss to Oregon and USC in Week 4 and 5. Before his injury, he recorded 16 receptions for 233 yards on offense and also contributed an interception, two pass breakups and nine tackles on defense.

What happened to Travis Hunter?

Travis Hunter suffered a severe injury during the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Week 3 after sustaining a violent hit from Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn in the first quarter. While the two-way star continue, he was eventually substituted at half-time.

Hunter was subsequently taken to a local hospital in Boulder while the game was still on. Subsequent reports said that the Jackson State transfer had a lacerated liver, ruling him out for a couple of weeks. He has since then been working his way to recovery.

When will Travis Hunter return?

After missing the games against Oregon and USC, Hunter is expected to be out of action in the next three weeks. Thta will see him miss the Buffaloes' next two games against Arizona State and Stanford. He will also take advantage of the Colorado bye-week to work on his recovery.

Hunter is expected to return to the field in Colorado’s Week 9 game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. He remains crucial to the Buffaloes as they seek to reach a bowl game.