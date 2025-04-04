Is Travis Hunter working out today? Colorado two-way star's plan for pro day explored

Travis Hunter is one of the highest-rated prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. Today (Friday) is the Colorado Buffaloes's pro day and the last chance for the Buffs players who are draft eligible to impress in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams.

But is Travis Hunter going to work out today?

Is Travis Hunter working out today?

Travis Hunter's status at the Buffaloes pro day has evolved over the last few hours. Initially, reporter James Palmer tweeted the following:

"We’ll see if something changes before the start of today’s showcase in Boulder, but Travis Hunter is not expected to workout today at the CU Pro Day per sources."

Hunter's original plan was not to do any form of workout at Colorado's pro day. This is somewhat of a sensible idea from the player.

As every NFL team will be present, the two-way star's performance at the pro day will directly affect his draft stock. A bad performance, or one that does not give the team confidence in his abilities, would mean that his likely five-round pick status would be in jeopardy.

However, not working out during the pro day also has its consequences. The obvious one is that the teams will not be able to see how Hunter is currently playing. This will be the first time since the Alamo Bowl defeat that fans and coaches can see Hunter play.

Additionally, as Travis Hunter didn't work out at the NFL Combine, this is his only chance before the draft to prove that he is a worthwhile pick. Not doing anything here will not help him.

What has Travis Hunter now decided to do?

However, an hour after James Palmer reported that Travis Hunter would not participate in the Pro Bowl, he noted that the two-way player changed his mind.

"Travis Hunter has decided to run routes today per source. So we will should see Hunter on the field here in Boulder. Should be fun."

This is the right choice for the player, especially considering he did nothing at the NFL Combine.

Travis Hunter will likely be a top 10 and maybe a top five pick in the draft. While we do not know which team will take him or which position the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner will play in the NFL (wide receiver and/or cornerback) after today, we should get a clearer picture of what Hunter can do without the Colorado Buffaloes.

