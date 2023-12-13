Is Trevor Etienne to Nebraska an imminent move as Florida RB gets mired in transfer portal rumors?

Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne has entered the transfer portal and has fans wondering where the sophomore will go next. Through two seasons at Gainsville, the tailback has managed to record two seasons of more than 700 yards but hasn't quite managed to break the ceiling of 1000 yards yet.

This Tuesday afternoon, rumors started swirling around the internet that the player would be visiting the Nebraska Cornhuskers' campus up in Lincoln. That was surprising for many, considering that experts have Trevor Etienne as the top running back in the nation.

While the Gators are not exactly title contenders at the moment, they are a storied program that seems to be ranked at least a couple of weeks every year. But being a storied program is also their problem, as all their titles belong to the past century.

Other potential landing spots for Trevor Etienne

The landing spot that has emerged as the most likely for Etienne is a Florida rival: The Georgia Bulldogs. Athens, Georgia, makes much more sense for the player than Lincoln, Nebraska.

Georgia is one of the top football programs in the nation, and while they didn't qualify for this year's CFP, they have won the last two editions.

With two years of eligibility left, Etienne looks like a mighty good pickup by Kirby Smart as he looks to strengthen a Bulldogs side for an SEC that will now include Oklahoma and Texas.

Trevor Etienne's numbers

Etienne had 753 rushing yards this year, with 8 touchdowns in 131 carries. All those numbers are career highs for the young running back. He also recorded 172 receiving yards, with one touchdown in 21 catches.

In 2022, he had 719 rushing yards, with 6 touchdowns in 118 carries. His receptions were way more modest, with 66 yards and no touchdowns in nine catches. Those numbers were more than enough to give him SEC All-Freshman Team honors that season.

