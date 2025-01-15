Is Trevor Etienne returning? Georgia RB makes major career announcement

Running Back Trevor Etienne began his collegiate journey with the Florida Gators in 2022. After two seasons, he joined the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2024 season and helped them emerge as the SEC champions and make it to the quarterfinals of the 12-team college football playoffs.

The Bulldogs' season came to an end following their Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame. So is the Georgia RB returning to Athens?

Is Trevor Etienne returning to Georgia?

No, Trevor Etienne is not returning to play for the Georgia Bulldogs next season. Despite having a year of eligibility left, the running back has declared for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Etienne announced his decision in a social media post. During his two-season stint with the Florida Gators, he recorded 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns. This season with the Bulldogs, the RB played 10 games and put up 609 yards and nine touchdowns rushing.

With Trevor Etienne's departure, head coach Kirby Smart will have to find a suitable replacement on the field. The Bulldogs have a lot of talents when it comes to the running game on the field. Furthermore, this situation could be an opportunity for sophomore Nate Frazier to make an impact next season.

Trevor Etienne expresses gratitude to Coach Napier and Coach Smart for allowing him to shine in college

In his draft declaration, the RB expressed his gratitude to former Gators HC Billy Napier and Kirby Smart. Etienne thanked them for putting their faith in his talent and abilities and said that he will always cherish his collegiate memories with both teams.

"To Coach Napier and the Florida Coaching staff, thank you for believing in a kid from Jennings, Louisiana. My time at Florida was invaluable, and I am forever grateful for the staff's dedication in pushing me to become the best version for myself, both on and off the field. The relationships I've built with my Florida teammates will remain some of the most cherished in my life.

"To Coach Smart and the UGA Coaching staff, the past year has been an incredible journey. It means the world to me that you trusted in me and gave me an opportunity to provide immediate impact. Your culture of excellence has left a lasting impact on me, and I am forever better for my time in the Red and Black. My experience as a Dawg was nothing short of amazing. To my BROTHERS, we create a bond that goes beyond football, and I will remember those moments forever."

Trevor Etienne will be a great addition to a team looking to strengthen their running game. It will be interesting to see in which round the RB is drafted in April at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

