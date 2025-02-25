Is Trey Moore returning in 2025? Looking at Texas DE's NCAA eligibility 

Trey Moore is a defensive end for the Texas Longhorns. The past season was his first year with the Longhorns, having transferred to Austin from the UTSA Roadrunners in the previous offseason.

Ad

This year, he could have transferred again or decided to enter the NFL draft, as he is eligible to do so.

With the NFL Draft slowly approaching, fans have been asking whether Moore has decided to enter or return for another year with the Longhorns. Let's have a look at his decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Trey Moore returning to Texas?

In January, Trey Moore made an announcement via Instagram that he would be returning to Texas for what is going to be his final season in college football.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Trey Moore has become one of the star players for the Longhorns in a small period of time. During the 2024 season, Moore recorded 23 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

In doing so, he became one of the leaders in his position, something that he is going to have more experience of doing in the next season. His strong performances throughout the season gained praise from those around him.

Speaking in September last year, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said this about Moore:

Ad

“He’s playing great. He really has probably exceeded expectations in his ability to defend the run, his versatility, and dropping in coverage. He’s impacted the quarterback and has had some good rushes. We tend not to just look at sack numbers and let that dictate how well a guy’s playing for us. But the reality is that he’s playing good football for us.”

Ad

In spending one more season on the forty acres, Moore can continue to play "good football" for the Longhorns. While with Texas, he will be with a defense that is generally seen as one of, if not the, best in all of college football. If he can succeed in it, this will do wonders for his draft prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Trey Moore 2025 NFL Draft prediction: Did he make the right choice?

While Trey Moore has committed to spending another season with the Longhorns, sites like NFL draft buzz made predictions on when he would have been picked if he had decided to enter the draft.

Ad

The site says that Moore would have been the 26th-best player in his position and the 292nd-best player overall. In all, they said that Moore would be undrafted after the seven rounds had finished.

This makes his decision to stay for one more season even more powerful. If Moore has a good 2025 season, this will improve his draft stock and improve his chances of being picked in the next year's draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.