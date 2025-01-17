Is Trey Moore returning? CFB insider shares latest news on Texas EDGE

EDGE Trey Moore played for Smithson Valley High School before, in 2021, beginning his collegiate career by committing to play for the UTSA Roadrunners.

Moore played for the Roadrunners for three seasons. He then decided to join Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns for their SEC debut campaign this season. So, is the EDGE declaring for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft?

Is Trey Moore returning to Texas?

The Texas Longhorns are retaining one player for the 2025 season as EDGE Trey Moore has made his decision. He is returning for his final year of collegiate eligibility and has decided to forego the 2025 NFL draft.

On Thursday, ESPN's Pete Thamel posted on X that Trey Moore will be playing one more season in college before making his professional transition to the NFL.

"Texas edge Trey Moore has decided to return to the Longhorns after considering the NFL Draft. He had 10 TFLs, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Will be one of the sport's top edges in 2025," Thamel wrote.

After their 2024 season ended, Steve Sarkisian had already lost several key players in the draft including QB Quinn Ewers, WR Matthew Golden among others. However, with Moore's decision to return for another season, the Longhorns will have some veteran experience on defense that will prove to be beneficial this year.

During his first three seasons with the UTSA Roadrunners, Moore recorded a total of 105 tackles, 22 sacks and nine pass deflections. He was also honored as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and made it as part of the first-team All-AAC.

This season, Moore helped the Texas Longhorns to a 13-3 campaign in the SEC. They participated in the conference championship game where they lost to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Longhorns qualified for the 12-team College Football Playoff but were defeated by Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic Semifinal showdown.

The 6-foot-4 EDGE recorded a total of 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles for the Longhorns. He will once again be an important part of the team's defense on the field. And with All-American EDGE Colin Simmons by his side, Moore will have more confidence about his role on the gridiron.

