Are the Tulane Green Wave still the team to beat in the AAC? QB Michael Pratt and HC Willie Fritz look to reach another New Year's Six Bowl Game

The Tulane Green Wave finished the 2022 season with a 12-2 record and ranked ninth in the Final AP Poll, the highest of any team from a non-Power Five conference. Tulane finished the regular season with a 7-1 conference record and won the 2022 American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game.

The AAC will be among the conference's most impacted due to the realignment in the 2023 season. The Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights have left the conference to join the Big 12. Meanwhile, they have been replaced by the Charlotte 49ers, Florida Atlantic Owls, North Texas Mean Green, Rice Owls, UAB Blazers and UTSA Roadrunners.

The AAC will have a record 14 teams in the conference despite the three departures. Take a look at whether or not the Green Wave are once again the team to beat in the conference.

How did the Tulane Green Wave perform last season?

The Tulane Green Wave finished the 2022 season with a 12-2 record as they defeated the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl. The Green Wave averaged 36.0 points per game, ranking 19th in the nation out of 131 teams, while their defense allowed 22.2 points per game, which is ranked 32nd.

Tulane ranked 61st in passing offense, 20th in rushing offense, 37th in passing defense and 69th in rushing defense. Their only losses came to the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles by three points and the UCF Knights by seven points.

Are the Tulane Green Wave the team to beat in the AAC?

The Tulane Green Wave remain the team to beat in the American Athletic Conference. Quarterback Michael Pratt and head coach Willie Fritz will both return, however, star running back Tyjae Spears was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Pratt threw for 3009 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He completed 63.6% of his passes while adding 478 rushing yards and ten touchdowns. The Green Wave will have to replace the production of Spears, who ran for 1581 yards and 19 touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

While Tulane may struggle to replace his performance, the AAC could be a lot easier next season. The Cincinnati Bearcats, UCF Knights and Houston Cougars, finished second, third and fourth in the conference, respectively. Each school will no longer be in the AAC after joining the Big 12. Barring the Green Wave taking a major step backward, they should be able to repeat as conference champions.

