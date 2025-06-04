Is Ty Simpson attending Manning Passing Academy in 2025? A look at Alabama QB’s plans

Ty Simpson is in the process of preparing for what will be an important season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. 2025 is projected to be his first season as a starter, succeeding Jalen Milroe, who led the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2023.

One of the best ways to help an inexperienced quarterback improve is to attend the Manning Passing Academy. (MPA) This is one of the most prestigious quarterback camps founded by Archie Manning, the patriarch of the family synonymous with strong quarterbacks. In its nearly 30 years of running, the MPA has produced and fostered many talented quarterbacks.

But, is Simpson planning on making an appearance in 2025?

Is Ty Simpson attending the 2025 Manning Passing Academy?

Ty Simpson is attending the Manning Passing Academy this year. His invitation to the event was reported by Tuscaloosa-based radio host Ryan C Fowler, who said the following:

"This is an incredible event and a huge opportunity for Ty Simpson to be coached by the Manning family throughout the camp and to mentor future quarterbacks"

Ryan C.Fowler @RyanCFowler News: Ty Simpson has been invited to and will attend the Manning Passing Academy this June in Thibodaux, Louisiana. This is an incredible event and a huge opportunity for Ty Simpson to be coached by the Manning family throughout the camp and to mentor future quarterbacks. Many former Crimson Tide quarterbacks have participated in the MPA in the past. Several other SEC quarterbacks will also be in attendance this year. https://x.com/RyanCFowler/status/1922316989424664897?t=-kE3_J9zwtGo-i2AgaH4QA&s=19

This level of mentorship and the opportunity to work with other, more experienced college football quarterbacks will help Simpson a lot in his preparation for the 2025 season.

Simpson has been with Alabama for the last three seasons as a backup quarterback. He sporadically played and has only 50 passing attempts with the program, throwing for a combined 381 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

He's expected to go from a rarely used backup to a leader of one of the biggest programs in college football. He will need all the help he can get to make sure this move is successful. Attending the Manning Passing Academy is a step in the right direction for him.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks about Ty Simpson

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban has also weighed in on Ty Simpson's chances for success as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback. He said this at a charity event on Monday:

“I think his example is a true example of development. He matured and developed for years, and now he’s going to get the opportunity, and I think his experiences are really going to help him be successful. We’re rooting for him, that’s for sure, and I have every confidence that he’ll do a great job".

Saban has confidence that Simpson is going to be a good quarterback. He has been involved in the Alabama program for three years (Saban was likely involved in recruiting him to the team), and this has given him the time to learn how the offense works. Now, all he has to do is apply it.

