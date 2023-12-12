Is Walter Nolen to Michigan an imminent move as Texas A&M DL gets mired in transfer portal rumors?

Walter Nolen is set to leave College Station and the Texas A&M Aggies. That has experts wondering if he might exchange College Station for Ann Arbor, as the Michigan Wolverines had initially lost the battle for the five-star defensive tackle.

Nolen is considered the top player ability-wise in the transfer portal currently.

As recently as a week ago, the player left wide open the possibility of joining any team, telling On3:

"First off, I wanna thank God for putting me in the position that I am in today.

"It has been a good run over the past 2 years, a lot of ups and downs. Being here at Texas A&M has taught me a lot, on and off the field, but with that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility. My Recruitment is WIDE OPEN!"

Besides the Wolverines, other schools looking at the player are Texas, Georgia, LSU, Colorado, Oregon and Tennessee.

However, the Wolverines still look like a mighty good option for the player. At Ann Arbor, he could challenge for the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award and help the Wolverines get a national title. Michigan is one of the most competitive teams in college football over the last three years, making the CFP each season.

The only downside for the player would be that he wouldn't play SEC football anymore. But given that we are moving to an almost Powe Two scheme, it seems that the distinction between SEC and Big Ten could become irrelevant.

Walter Nolen Oregon and Ole Miss campus visits

J.D. Pickell of On3 has reported that Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have received Walter Nolen at Eugene. Lanning and the Ducks have appeared as a serious option for the players, as the school looks to reinforce their line of scrimmage ahead of joining the Big Ten next season.

The 11-2 Oregon ended the regular season as the No. 8 team in the nation. They narrowly missed the CFP after a loss to Washington in the Pac-12 championship. It could also be a place for Walter Nolen to chase a national title. The Ducs face the Liberty Flames in the New Year's Six Fiesta Bowl.

More interestingly, a report by the On3's Chad Simmons has Walter Nolen set to visit Oxford, Mississippi, to meet Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. The 10-2 Rebels had an interesting regular season that saw them end as the No. 11 team in the nation.

They qualified for the New Year's Six Peach Bowl against the Pen State Nittany Lions. However, it doesn't look like a place to compete for a national title, not yet anyway.

