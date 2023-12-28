Is Will Howard playing in the bowl game? Kansas State QB's status explored ahead of Pop-Tarts Bowl

Kansas State transfer Will Howard finished the 2023 regular season as one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in college football. Howard passed for 2,643 yards and 24 touchdowns in what was his first full season as a starter for the Wildcats. The senior quarterback rushed for an additional 351 yards in 81 carries for nine touchdowns.

With one year of eligibility left, many expected Howard to either remain at Kansas State or declare for the NFL Draft. However, Howard surprised many with his decision to enter the transfer portal after leading the Wildcats to an 8-4 record.

With his decision to enter the portal, Howard also opted out of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where Kansas State plays NC State today.

In Howard's absence, the Wildcats will be lining up with Avery Johnson as the starting quarterback.

Freshman quarterback Johnson has shared game time with Howard during the season, passing for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the process. Johnson also rushed for an additional 225 yards on 45 carries for six touchdowns.

Where is Will Howard headed after Kansas State?

Will Howard was one of the earliest quarterbacks to announce they were entering the transfer portal.

He entered the portal ranked as the No. 7 overall transfer as well as the No. 4 quarterback on the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings. However, three weeks and some days later, Howard is yet to announce which team he's committing to. This is despite having visited USC and Miami.

Apart from USC and Miami where he has visited, Ohio State is another school reportedly interested in signing the senior quarterback. In addition to these potential destinations, there have been reports that Howard considers the NFL a realistic option.

He still has until the Jan. 15 deadline to declare for the draft. But that would be if he hasn't committed to any school yet by the time the transfer portal closes on Jan. 5.

Ordinarily, a college football player of Will Howard's caliber and experience would be on his way to the NFL. The quarterback spent four seasons at Kansas State, including the abridged 2020 season, which gives him an extra year of eligibility.

He was instrumental in Kansas State's Big 12 title in 2022 as a backup to Adrian Martinez. Despite starting in just five games, he passed for 1,633 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Will Howard leaves Kansas State with a record of 5,786 passing yards for 48 touchdowns, rushing for a total of 921 yards and 19 touchdowns.

