Is Will Howard playing in the CFP National championship? Ohio State's QB's status explored 

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship game on Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Buckeyes are looking to win its first national championship since 2014 as the team has been led by transfer QB Will Howard.

Is Will Howard playing in the national championship?

The Ohio State Buckeyes will start Will Howard at quarterback in the national championship.

The Buckeyes went out and landed Howard from Kansas State in the offseason. Howard has played well this season and will look to lead Ohio State to a national championship.

Howard went 292-for-402 for 3,779 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

Ohio State coach explains why they wanted Will Howard

After another loss to Michigan in 2023, the Ohio State Buckeyes sought to replace Kyle McCord.

The Buckeyes ended up going into the transfer portal and landing Howard as coach Ryan Day said he was the perfect fit for the Buckeyes roster.

“You never know for sure, but you try to do the best you can when you’re putting a roster together," Day said, via On3. "You do everything you possibly can to make sure you have everything you need, and the right combination of talent and culture fits.

Day continued:

“But with Will, Will brings so many great things to the table. And his leadership is at the forefront of it all. I know in a short period of time he’s had a huge impact on Ohio State. And I know he wants to finish this thing the right way.

"Because we’ve also had an impact on him in our program. So, I think that part has been a great marriage back and forth. I know he’s really focused on this game, he’s already jumped into the gameplan and he’s excited about playing this one.”

Howard is a dual-threat quarterback as he can also run the ball which is crucial for Ohio State's offensive success.

The Buckeyes are 8.5-point favorites to defeat Notre Dame in the national championship game.

