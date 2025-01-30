Is Will Howard playing in the Senior Bowl? Looking at Ohio State's QB's decision

Will Howard helped lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to the national championship in his final year of college. However, he is not in Mobile, Alabama, at the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl gives NFL draft-eligible players a chance to practice and play in front of NFL executives, coaches and scouts while also meeting with them. However, some players don't get invited or decide not to go.

After leading the Buckeyes to the national championship, Howard opted against competing in the Senior Bowl. Howard was part of Ohio State's celebration earlier this week, and Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy admitted he was disappointed Howard wouldn't be attending the event.

“We had a roster spot open when Will Howard couldn’t come. I was bummed because Will and I had developed a really good friendship,” Nagy said. “He’s the only player I ever called Archie Manning for to get a spot in the Manning Camp.”

With the College Football Playoff running long, several players from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Penn State opted out of the Senior Bowl.

Howard was also a candidate to attend the Senior Bowl last season, but as Nagy called him, he said the quarterback was going on a plane to Columbus to commit to Ohio State.

"I called Will last year when it became clear that Jayden Daniels wasn’t coming to Mobile, we pivoted to Will Howard," Nagy said. "I called him and he’s like, ‘Jim, I’m getting on a plane to Columbus in about an hour’. So we missed our chance last year, but it worked out for Will, and it worked out for the Buckeyes."

This year's Senior Bowl will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game airs on NFL Network.

Howard ended up leading the Buckeyes to the national title. Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

Is Will Howard expected to be drafted?

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard is expected to be selected in the 2025 NFL draft. Howard is projected to be a Day 3 pick.

The reigning national champion doesn't appear on Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer's top 100 big board, and NFLDraftBuzz has him as its 125th-ranked player.

At 125, Howard projects to be a fourth- or fifth-round pick in April's draft.

