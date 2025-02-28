Is Will Johnson working out at 2025 NFL Combine? A look at former Michigan star’s plans 

Will Johnson is undoubtedly one of the top prospects at the ongoing NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The cornerback had an impressive three-year college football career at Michigan, establishing himself as one of the best players in the nation with his amazing talent.

Ad

According to ESPN's Jordan Reid, Johnson will not participate in the workouts at the NFL Combine over the next few days. The cornerback will instead showcase his skills at Michigan's Pro Day next month in Ann Arbor. He joins the growing list of top prospects who won’t take part in the drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Michigan CB Will Johnson will not workout at the Combine, sources tell ESPN,” Reid posted on X/Twitter Thursday. “He will fully participate in Pro Day on March 21st.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Johnson is refusing to speculate his landing spot

Johnson isn't having much thought about where he will eventually land in the unpredictable draft. Rather than dwelling on potential draft destinations, he is focused on preparing himself for the transition to the NFL and making an impact in his rookie season.

“I try not to think about it too much because you never know where you’re gonna go, you never know what’s gonna happen,” Johnson said in an interview with Pro Football Talk.

Ad

“So, I try to do everything I can to impress these teams, show these teams why I’ll be a great player for them, work my hardest to put myself in a great position for when I get there, and then let everything handle itself," he added.

Johnson has met a host of teams already in Indianapolis, and he's bound to meet a couple more in the next couple of days. He is certainly a coveted prospect high on many teams' draft boards.

Ad

Will Johnson believes he is the best CB in the draft

The cornerback is widely projected as a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft. According to mock drafts, he has consistently been regarded as the second-best cornerback prospect, trailing only Colorado’s Travis Hunter. However, he believes he’s the best cornerback in the draft.

"A lot of respect for him [Hunter],” Johnson said via On3.com. “He won the Heisman, he’s done a lot of great things, but I know I’m the best corner in this draft. I’m gonna wait until I get on the field and let the play do the talking.”

During his three seasons with the Wolverines, Johnson amassed 68 tackles and nine interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. His impressive play helped Michigan secure a national championship and he earned All-Big Ten and All-American honors twice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback