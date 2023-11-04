Is Will Shipley playing today vs Notre Dame? Clemson's RB status explored

The Clemson Tigers' star rusher, Will Shipley, was injured last week, adding to the team's woes ahead of the game against No. 15 Notre Dame. The Tigers have struggled this season, failing to replicate what the fans have come to expect from them over the years.

The Tigers would like to come out with a convincing win in Week 10. But will they have the services of their star running back?

Is Will Shipley playing today?

Will Shipley is not playing today against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish due to being in the concussion protocol. The Clemson Tigers star running back took a big hit against the NC State Wolfpack and hasn't been cleared to play this week. So the Tigers will have to wait for Shipley and navigate this game without him.

Clemson hasn't had a good season so far, with victories coming infrequently. They are most likely out of contention for the AAC title, but they would like to end the season with a bowl game.

Shipley has contributed significantly, carrying the ball 112 times for 515 yards and recording three touchdowns. Now the Tigers will need to find that productivity somewhere else when they play Notre Dame in Week 10.

Losses piling up for Clemson

Clemson hasn't been at its best this season in any regard. And apart from their Week 2 and 3 performances, they haven't been able to dominate anyone on the field. The Tigers faced the Wolfpack in week 9 and yet again fell short of their desired result.

Now they are up against Notre Dame and will play without their star running back, Will Shipley. It is as if the 4-4 team has losses and misery piling up for them altogether.

The Fighting Irish, on the other hand, are coming off a blowout win against the Pittsburgh Panthers. So they will fancy their chances to win this one. Can Cade Klubnik lead his team to a much-needed win against Notre Dame?