Is Xavier Watts playing in the CFP national championship? Notre Dame safety's status explored 

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts is battling a shoulder injury sustained during the Fighting Irish's 23-10 Sugar Bowl victory. Despite the injury, he played in the Orange Bowl against Penn State.

Watts will be crucial for Notre Dame in the national championship game against Ohio State, which features a potent offense led by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

What is Watt's status for the national championship game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Is Xavier Watts playing in the CFP national championship?

Xavier Watts, who became the first repeat Notre Dame consensus All-American in 30 years last month, will be available for the Fighting Irish's clash against the Buckeyes on Monday.

On Jan. 2, he spoke about the belief running through the team due to Marcus Freeman's coaching.

“Just having a coach and a coaching staff – like you said, that aggressive mindset gives us the confidence," Watts said. ... So when they go out there, and we need to go on fourth down, and we want to be aggressive, you need to go all in.”

Xavier Watts has tallied 75 total tackles and six interceptions this season.

Who will be Fighting Irish's starting QB for CFP national championship today?

Riley Leonard has had a stellar college football playoffs, leading Notre Dame to the national championship game despite a concussion evaluation in the Orange Bowl against Penn State. He will be the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's starting quarterback after recovering to return to the Orange Bowl game.

Leonard has recorded 2,606 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while adding 866 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

List of Notre Dame players not playing the CFP national championship game

Nine Notre Dame Fighting Irish players will miss the national championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes due to various injuries.

#1. Boubacar Traore, DL - Knee

#2. Anthonie Knapp, OL - Ankle

#3. Gi'Bran Payne, RB - Knee

#4. Cooper Flannagan, TE - Foot

#5. Chance Tucket, CB - Knee

#6. Rylie Mills, DL - Knee

#7. Styles Prescord, OL - Shoulder

#8. Benjamin Morrison, CB - Hip

#9. Taebron Bennie-Powell, S - Shoulder

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback